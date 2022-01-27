Ecuador host Brazil on Thursday, hoping to soon join the Selecao in confirming qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Four teams head to the finals automatically via the Conmebol section, with Brazil and Argentina already claiming two of those spots.

Ecuador are currently third, six points ahead of fifth and the play-off spot - so another two wins from the last four will all but guarantee their passage to this year’s tournament, given their superior goal difference.

Brazil are aiming to go through qualifying unbeaten and have only conceded four times so far, winning 11 of their 13 completed fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The qualifier kicks off at 9pm GMT on Thursday, 27 January 2022 at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, in Quito.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player desktop website and app.

Team news

Ecuador are without veteran midfielder Christian Noboa, while two home-based defenders initially called up - Byron Castillo and Fernando Leon - have both since withdrawn from the squad. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is in the squad, as is all-time top goalscorer Enner Valencia, now of Fenerbahce.

Brazil have not called up Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Everton’s Richarlison or Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. Neymar, Renan Lodi and Danilo are other squad regulars who are not involved. Uncapped Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is in the squad, as is new Aston Villa recruit Philippe Coutinho. Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha are the in-form forwards hoping to be handed starts in the absence of Neymar and Firmino.

Predicted line-ups

ECU - Dominguez, Preciado, F Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Franco, Gruezo, M Caicedo, Mena, Estrada, Valencia

BRZ - Alisson, Alves, Marquinhos, T Silva, Alex Telles, Casemiro, Paqueta, Fred, Antony, Vinicius Jr, Barbosa

Conmebol fixtures

Ecuador vs Brazil, Thursday 9pm

Paraguay vs Uruguay, Thursday 11pm

Chile vs Argentina, Friday 12:15am

Colombia vs Peru, Friday 9pm

Venezuela vs Bolivia, Friday 10pm

All times GMT

Prediction

Brazil to continue their unbeaten run through qualifying, but Ecuador to have enough on home soil to at least claim a positive result and boost their own chances of making Qatar 2022. Ecuador 1-1 Brazil.