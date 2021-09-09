Brazil will hope to get back to more regular matters on the pitch this week, when they host Peru in a Conmebol region World Cup qualifier.

Last time out it was more farce than fantastic, as the game against Argentina was stopped and suspended just a few minutes in, with the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency entering the pitch and attempting to detain Argentina players over an alleged coronavirus protocol breach.

A decision on the outcome of that match is pending from Fifa, but for now Brazil lead the South American qualifying section with seven wins from seven.

Peru sit seventh in the table, having beaten Venezuela in their most recent qualifier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off in the early hours of Friday, 10 September - that’s a 1:30am (BST) start, at the Itaipava Arena Pernambuco in Recife.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and subscribers can stream it via the Premier Player website and app.

What is the team news?

Not too many changes should be expected to Brazil’s line-up against Argentina - none can have picked up injuries or played themselves out of contention in five minutes of action, after all. The Premier League contingent are again missing, including Alisson Becker and Raphinha.

Peru could also go with the same XI after they saw off Venezuela to put themselves back in the running for a play-off spot.

Predicted line-ups

BRA - Weverton, Danilo, Lucas V, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Gerson, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro, Neymar, Gabriel Barbosa

PER - Gallese, Advincula, Santamaria, Callens, Lopez, Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Lapadula

Odds

Brazil 10/29

Draw 43/10

Peru 10/1

Prediction

Assuming the game actually runs its course this time, the Selecao have far greater resources and home advantage to make the most of - so one way traffic and a win for Tite’s side. Brazil 3-0 Peru.