Is Brazil v Tunisia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch friendly for free
The five-time World Cup winners conclude the year with a friendly against African side Tunisia
Brazil take on Tunisia in their final international match of the year at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, defeated Senegal in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, in a match where Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes picked up an injury.
Tunisia, who have also already qualified for next summer’s showpiece, are unbeaten in four matches and last lost to Egypt, 3-0, in September. They beat Jordan in a friendly on Friday night.
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will be looking to end the year on a high, after losing to Japan and Bolivia since Ancelotti took charge of the team in the summer.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Brazil v Tunisia?
The match will kick-off at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX for UK viewers.
What is the team news?
Gabriel will miss the friendly on Tuesday after picking up an injury against Senegal, while the likes of Richarlison will be pushing for a start after Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha started up top on Saturday.
Tunisia are a combative squad and boast the likes of Premier League midfielder Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) and Bundesliga midfielder Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt) in their ranks. Tunisia manager Sami Trabelsi has no known injury concerns heading into the match.
