A contingent of Brazilian footballers left stranded in Ukraine have called for help from their government following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv were seen sheltering in a hotel in the capital city on Thursday in a video posted on Instagram.

Ukraine’s top football league has been suspended amid the attack from Russia, with president Vladimir Putin ordering the military invasion overnight.

“The situation is one of despair. I ask you to disclose this video so that it reaches the [Brazilian] government,” said Shakhtar defender Marlon Santos in the video.

“Borders are closed, banks [are shut], there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money.”

The players were joined by their families, including children, in the video.

“All friends and family, the situation is serious and we are stuck in Kiev waiting for a solution to get out,” said the Shakhtar striker Junior Moraes.

“We are inside a hotel. Pray for us. We are gathered waiting for a plan to leave Ukraine.”

Shakhtar, who have 11 Brazilian players in their first-team squad, have been playing home matches in Kiev since 2014 due to tensions with Russia.