Why was Brennan Johnson credited with Tottenham’s winning goal?

Brennan Johnson will go down in history as the winning goalscorer in Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph - even though it appeared that Manchester United defender Luke Shaw got the final touch.

Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought and delivered success as they defeated Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao. The final was low of quality, with the winning goal proving a fitting end to a scrappy affair.

Tottenham won’t care, though, with their winning moment coming shortly before half time. Pape Matar Sarr’s cross from the right was met by Johnson though the forward’s touch went straight into Shaw and bounced towards the line.

Johnson runs to celebrate after Tottenham score in the final ( REUTERS )

Johnson made a second attempt to force the ball over the line and swung his leg as it bobbled past Andre Onana. Replays did not show that Johnson made a meaningful touch, but the forward was credited with the goal by Uefa.

“I knew I touched it,” Johnson told TNT Sports when asked if he knew whether he got the final touch. “And then I looked up because I didn’t catch it clean. The ball was trickling in the goal and then... I can’t describe the feeling.”

Tottenham had lost their last three finals without scoring, so Johnson is the first Spurs player to score in a cup final since Jonathan Woodgate score in the League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008

"I'm so happy right now,” Johnson added. “This season has not been good at all, not one of us players care about that now. This team has not won a trophy for 17 years, it means so much.

FIRST BLOOD SPURS! ⚽️



It's scrappy but they won't care! Brennan Johnson claims it as he takes full advantage of carnage in the box to put Spurs ahead in the Europa League Final 🤩



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/l5Jg9BgYgr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 21, 2025

"All the fans get battered, we get battered for not winning a trophy. We had to get the first one, I'm so happy. Ever since I came here it has been 'Tottenham, good team but can't get it done', but we got it done.

"Tottenham Hotspur being 17th in the Premier League is not good enough. We had an unbelievable Europa run. The fans have been so good, home and away and they had the edge over the United fans. They were all here an hour before the game, they got us through the game."