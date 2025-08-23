Tottenham stun Man City to continue impressive start under new boss Thomas Frank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank’s flying start to life as Tottenham boss continued as Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha secured an impressive victory at Manchester City on an afternoon to forget for James Trafford.

Both sides hit the ground running on the opening weekend of the Premier League season as Spurs beat Burnley 3-0 and City won 4-0 at Wolves, with more goals expected on Saturday given these sides’ recent Etihad Stadium meetings.

Spurs scored four without reply at City last season and this time celebrated a 2-0 triumph as on-loan Palhinha capitalised on a mistake by home debutant Trafford shortly after Johnson had opened the scoring.

It was an impressive response to the disappointment of their move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze being hijacked by Arsenal and allowed the away fans to gleefully chant “we are top of the league”.

Tottenham deserve the plaudits but much of the post-match analysis will surround goalkeeper Trafford, who returned to the Etihad Stadium this summer in a £27million move from Burnley.

Johnson’s opener was hard to prevent but he could have been sent off for a clumsy challenge on Mohammed Kudus before his huge error allowed Palhinha to score in first half stoppage time.

Ederson, back from illness, watched from the bench as speculation about his future and City’s potential move for Paris St Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma rumbles on.

Saturday’s match started with chances at both ends. Pedro Porro fizzed an effort into the side-netting after seeing a free-kick blocked before he gifted Omar Marmoush a chance.

The forward sent a low shot across the face of goal after collecting Porro’s poor header back, with his early directness and confidence epitomised by a 20-yard effort that called Guglielmo Vicario into action.

Home debutant Rayan Ait-Nouri had to be replaced by Nathan Ake midway through the first half as both sides battled for a breakthrough, which Erling Haaland’s vision nearly brought in the 28th minute.

The City striker followed an impressive drive inside with a smart ball through for Marmoush to get away a first-time shot that Vicario spread himself to stop.

Seven minutes later Spurs found the net. Pape Matar Sarr’s flicked header put through Richarlison, who burst free and sent across a low ball for Johnson to slam home.

Initially ruled out for offside against the Brazil international, the goal was eventually awarded and the VAR’s review sparked wild celebrations in the away end.

City spiralled from that point. Tijjani Reijnders caught Porro just outside the box after Trafford avoided red despite appearing to handle outside the box and clattering Kudus as he cleared.

But the goalkeeper would end the half red-faced after collecting a short goal kick and foolishly passing short in his own box to Nico Gonzalez, who had Sarr on his back.

The ball went loose to Richarlison and Trafford could only push it on for Palhinha to drive home Spurs’ second in stoppage time.

Haaland headed over before a break that Spurs returned from on the back foot, with Palhinha punching the air after blocking a shot from Ake.

Micky van de Ven was fortunate to avoid a penalty for catching Oscar Bobb before Frank’s men eventually settled, with Richarlison sending two almost identical looping headers over.

City reupped their efforts as the fixture entered the final 20 minutes, with Van de Ven throwing himself in front of an attempt by substitute Phil Foden.

Bernardo Silva headed onto the roof of the net and play became stretched as Spurs frustrated City.

Trafford denied substitutes Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert in stoppage time but the damage was already done.