Brennan Johnson’s Tottenham transfer to go down to the wire

Tottenham Hotspur are still in talks with Nottingham Forest over Brennan Johnson but, with a huge distance in terms of the fee, it is expected that the deal goes to the very last hours of the window and may not be agreed at all.

There is currently a huge difference between the two positions, with the situation tempered by the fact the two figures involved are two of the hardest negotiators in the Premier League, in Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marinakis.

Forest had already set a price of £40m, although Brentford have already gone to that only to get rebuffed. Marianakis is understood to see the west London club as a direct rival.

The player himself is open to Brentford but his first preference is Spurs. Johnson wants the deal but is obviously prepared to be professional about it.

Spurs are nevertheless around £10m off, having already come back to the discussion after a move to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati broke down. Brighton have instead agreed a deal for the winger as they were more willing to meet the Catalan club's terms.

Ange Postecoglou has long liked Johnson and also wants the deal, but Spurs similarly retain an interest in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. He would likely cost far more than Johnson, however.

Johnson has been a regular in Wales squads since his international debut in 2020 (PA Wire)

Wales boss Rob Page, who selected the striker in his latest squad for a friendly with South Korea and crunch Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia, has backed the 22-year-old’s potential move, although warned against any comparisons to Harry Kane.

“I wouldn’t even talk about the Harry Kane situation and going in to fill that,” said Page. “He’s his own person and player, a different type of player. I think he’s just got to go.

“Young players today – and Brennan falls into this category – are a confident breed and he’s more than capable of playing at that level (for Tottenham).

“I think Brennan has a good support network around him. I know his dad (David), who used to play so he’s been through all this himself. You need that network as a young lad. I don’t believe he will get carried with it. He will stay grounded and won’t change.

“You don’t go into a club expecting to fill somebody’s else’s boots. He’s a very different player to Harry and, if he goes there, it is on his own ability and what he can offer to the team.”