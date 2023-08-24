Spurs face transfer talks deadlock over £40m Brennan Johnson move

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur are still some way off agreeing a fee for Brennan Johnson, as Nottingham Forest are completely unmoving from £40m basic price for the forward. The stand-off could yet see Chelsea in late on, as they retain an interest in the 22-year-old.

With a lot of the major clubs still looking at attacking signings in terms of wide players and No.9s, Johnson is seen as a player whose versatility and pace up front are of huge value and Ange Postecoglou is hugely keen.

Personal terms will not be a problem and Johnson is willing to go to Spurs, but negotiations between the London club and Forest are understood to have been hugely frustrating.

Chelsea are nowhere near so advanced, and haven't got to that stage, as they survey potential attackers. The club are prioritising an out-and-out centre-forward but there are not too many obvious choices available, and there is a belief in the market they will move for Johnson late on in the window if his future is not yet agreed.

It is therefore a deal that could go to the very last hours of the window.

Across the summer regarding the striker options at each club, Spurs sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich while Chelsea are still looking to offload Romelu Lukaku. Forest signed Chris Wood on a permanent deal from Newcastle, having had him on loan last season.