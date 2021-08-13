Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight
Action from the Brentford Community Stadium as the new Premier League season got under way with a bang
Brentford announced their arrival in the Premier League in style as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard secured a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal.
A below-par Gunners side missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette were deservedly beaten in the season’s opener.
The Bees, promoted via the play-offs last season, have finally come full circle as their last match in the top flight, in May 1947, was a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.
Seventy four years is a long time to wait to get your own back and the Community Stadium - which opened a year ago amidst lockdown - was rocking as 16,479 fans, most of whom were not able to witness their promotion, finally got the chance to celebrate.
Full-time: Brentford 2-0 Arsenal
Thank you for joining us for the 21/22 campaign opener.
What a game to kick-off the season with.
Newcomers Brentford have shocked Arsenal in a 2-0 victory which puts them at the top of the league, for now.
There is still lots of Premier League action to come this weekend and we will be bringing you all of it so don't miss out.
But for now, take a look back on this cracking match with Melissa Reddy’s report.
Brentford make dream Premier League debut with high-tempo win over Arsenal
Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Thomas Frank’s side brought a refreshing energy to the Premier League as the Gunners showed familiar frailties
Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank told Sky: “What an atmosphere. I am a little bit speechless because it’s the first time in the Premier League. We are number one and the fans can dream.
“I think the players were amazing. they run themselves to the ground. They were brave to press high constantly. Very proud of them.
“On set piece I thought we were better and we also thought we could go high.”
Sergi Canos scored the first goal for Brentford and he told Sky: “This is amazing. I’ve been dreaming about scoring the first goal in the stadium. These people deserve it, we deserve it.
“First game of the season, we need calm and we go again next week.
“It’s a fantastic moment for me and my family. For me, my family and this club it’s amazing. We have been working on a lot of set pieces, we are pleased it came through.
“We pressed high we went brave and I think we deserved the three points.”
Arsenal fans will be thinking same story, different season.
New signing Ben White was outplayed by Ivan Toney, who was sensational.
And all the Gunners opportunities were wasted in the last pass of a long set-up.
Frustration for Mikel Arteta once again but we are only a game in.
So what have we learned from that match?
There are so many talking points for both clubs and we’ve summed it up to five.
Five things we learned as Brentford humble Arsenal in Premier League opener
Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard earn Thomas Frank’s side a dream start to life in the Premier League
This photo sums up Brentford’s evening, what a start for the club!
The full-time whistle goes and the stadium erupts.
It’s a huge statement from Brentford for the rest of the league as they demolish Arsenal 2-0 in their first top flight match in 74 years.
A Sergi Canos first half goal silenced the early dominance from the Gunners and from that point Arsenal didn't get back into the match.
They started to get a hold in the second half but Norgaard doubled the Bees' lead to see out the game in a sensational style.
The difference in managers is also something to note. Frank was energised while Arteta looked defeated.
The first match of the season is done, Brentford are top of the table! Who would have thought?
90 + 3 min: Saka wanted a penalty there as he is brought down but the ref doesn’t give it.
90 + 1 min: Arsenal are trying to create something in the dying moments.
Nelson’s shot is blocked and then Smith Rowe plays it out.
90 min: Five minutes added.
