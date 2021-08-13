Christian Norgaard celebrates Brentford’s second goal (Getty Images)

Brentford announced their arrival in the Premier League in style as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard secured a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal.

A below-par Gunners side missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette were deservedly beaten in the season’s opener.

The Bees, promoted via the play-offs last season, have finally come full circle as their last match in the top flight, in May 1947, was a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.

Seventy four years is a long time to wait to get your own back and the Community Stadium - which opened a year ago amidst lockdown - was rocking as 16,479 fans, most of whom were not able to witness their promotion, finally got the chance to celebrate.