Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Arsenal will look to avoid any slip-ups in their title charge as they travel to Brentford in the Premier League.
The Gunners have won four on the bounce since suffering their first home defeat of the season to Manchester United and breezed through the test of Sunderland on Saturday.
They could have ended the weekend nine points clear at the top but Liverpool failed to do them a favour against Manchester City, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side are still not yet in a one horse race for the title.
And they’ll need to ensure they don’t stumble against Keith Andrews’ Brentford, whose more old-school tactics have proved tricky to deal with for many top teams this term.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Brentford vs Arsenal?
Brentford’s clash with Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 12 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Team news
Brentford are without Kevin Schade due to suspension and while Josh Dasilva is closing in on a return from his ACL injury, Thursday will come too soon for him. Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are out with long-term problems.
Arsenal could be set to welcome back captain Martin Odegaard to the fold but Bukayo Saka still remains in doubt. Mikel Merino is out for the season.
Predicted line-ups
Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Trossard.
