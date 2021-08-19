Thomas Frank determined to provide more memorable moments for Brentford fans

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes his team can continue to create plenty more memorable moments in their Premier League debut season.

The Bees marked their return to the top flight for the first time since the 1946/47 campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal in front of a bumper and jubilant crowd at the Brentford Community Stadium last Friday night.

Following the game, Frank led his squad around the pitch in a belated promotion celebration, having won the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Swansea at Wembley.

During the walkabout, Frank spotted young Bees fan Woody O’Rourke, who was a regular at the club’s old Griffin Park ground, and took time out to enjoy a chat, the images of which went viral.

Frank also paid tribute to those Brentford fans who had applauded when Arsenal sent on winger Bukayo Saka during the second half for his first competitive appearance since missing the crucial spot-kick in England’s Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy.

“I have seen the pictures (with Woody) because a lot of people have sent it to me. I didn’t know how popular it was until my son texted me to say it is on this and that (social media) platform,” Frank said.

“I am pleased for Woody. It is just me in a moment, not thinking and acting natural.

“If I should pick a moment being more proud of being part of is when Saka came on the pitch and the way our fans more or less stood up and gave him a fantastic reception.

“That for me is a top moment, Woody of course as well. I was very proud to be part of Brentford when we applauded Saka.

“There is something bigger than the 90 minutes (of football) and I think they (Brentford fans) showed that in the 30 seconds of applauding Saka. That is fantastic, how it should be.

“It will be a top-five game to remember for everyone involved in the club and the fans, maybe in 20 years time, because everything came perfectly together.”

Despite taking all of the plaudits following Brentford’s arrival on the big stage, Frank maintains there is plenty of hard work ahead as they prepare for a trip to Selhurst Park.

“I said after the game we need to celebrate every win, but on Saturday morning we had to go again, be focused and looking towards Crystal Palace,” the Dane said.

“I will be very disappointed if we don’t put in a good performance in terms of effort and focus, then we hope on the day we have the quality to get the win.”

Brentford have been active in the summer transfer window, with goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez the most recent signing on loan from Huesca.

Frank, though, is not expecting the club to be overly busy ahead of the deadline.

“I would say in the market we are always looking for a potentially good option, but we don’t have anything close and it’s not that we need anything in a specific position at all,” Frank said.

“I am pleased with the transfer window we’ve had so far and pleased with the squad.

“If we get one more player in it is more important to get a squad player than a specific position.”