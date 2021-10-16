✕ Close Tuchel on Chelsea injuries and Brentford

Chelsea visit Brentford in what should be an entertaining west London derby in the Premier League. Newly-promoted Brentford played out a 3-3 thriller with Liverpool in their last home match and Thomas Frank’s side are enjoying life in the top flight as they prepare to host the European champions. The Bees have also secured impressive wins over Arsenal and West Ham this season and will be quietly confident of causing a further upset and continuing their strong start to the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea defeated Southampton at Stamford Bridge before the international break, which was a welcomed result following back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Juventus. The Blues came into the weekend top of the Premier League table but will be looking for an improvement on their performance levels, although the possible returns of N’Golo Kante and Reece James should help in that regard. Romelu Lukaku will be aiming to get back among the goals after going three Premier League matches without scoring.

The Chelsea manager was wary of the challenge posed by visiting Brentford immediately after the international break, especially with defender Thiago Silva unavailable following his late involvement with Brazil. “This is the big challenge, and it’s always difficult after all the travelling and all the games for different teams, different countries, different styles of play,” Tuchel said. “Nobody expects an easy game tomorrow, this is clear for us. We face a tough opponent in a very difficult moment, because they are in a very good moment, they have a lot of points and they deserve them.”

Follow live updates from the Brentford Community Stadium, including team news, build-up, goal and score updates and post-game analysis - PLUS the end of Leicester vs Manchester United: