Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
The Blues look to consolidate their place at the top of the table with the high-flying Bees eager to pull off another shock
Chelsea visit Brentford in what should be an entertaining west London derby in the Premier League. Newly-promoted Brentford played out a 3-3 thriller with Liverpool in their last home match and Thomas Frank’s side are enjoying life in the top flight as they prepare to host the European champions. The Bees have also secured impressive wins over Arsenal and West Ham this season and will be quietly confident of causing a further upset and continuing their strong start to the campaign.
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea defeated Southampton at Stamford Bridge before the international break, which was a welcomed result following back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Juventus. The Blues came into the weekend top of the Premier League table but will be looking for an improvement on their performance levels, although the possible returns of N’Golo Kante and Reece James should help in that regard. Romelu Lukaku will be aiming to get back among the goals after going three Premier League matches without scoring.
The Chelsea manager was wary of the challenge posed by visiting Brentford immediately after the international break, especially with defender Thiago Silva unavailable following his late involvement with Brazil. “This is the big challenge, and it’s always difficult after all the travelling and all the games for different teams, different countries, different styles of play,” Tuchel said. “Nobody expects an easy game tomorrow, this is clear for us. We face a tough opponent in a very difficult moment, because they are in a very good moment, they have a lot of points and they deserve them.”
Follow live updates from the Brentford Community Stadium, including team news, build-up, goal and score updates and post-game analysis - PLUS the end of Leicester vs Manchester United:
Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea
6 mins: Chilwell swings a Chelsea corner into the middle of the box but Raya come out to claim the ball. He kicks it forward to slip Bryan Mbeumo free on the left side but Chelsea recover well with Werner sprinting back to halt Mbeumo’s run.
Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea
3 mins: Lovely, lovely footwork from Loftus-Cheek. He glides past two defenders who try to tackle him before poking a pass to the edge of the box for Lukaku. The ball is wide of the forward but almost falls for Werner who can’t control the ball and prods it to David Raya.
Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea
Kick off: Chelsea kick off the match with Timo Werner sending the ball to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He passes it to Malang Sarr who flicks it out to Ben Chilwell on the left wing. Chilwell attempts to send the ball up to Romelu Lukaku but the ball doesn’t reach him and Brentford clear their lines.
Here come the teams
Cesar Azpilicueta leads out the Blues. There’s a loud cheer from the Brentford supporters as their players head out onto the pitch. Brentford have been a surprising side so far this season. It they win here they’ll move within a point of Chelsea.
Brentford vs Chelsea
Yoane Wissa is averaging a goal every 47 minutes for Brentford this season, having scored five times in six league and cup appearances for the club.
Brentford vs Chelsea
Chelsea could become the first team in the top four English divisions to win seven consecutive London derbies away from home in the league.
The Blues have dropped points in three of their last four top-flight matches away to newly-promoted sides with two draws and one defeat.
Chelsea have scored a league-high seven first-half goals this season and Thomas Tuchel’s side have had 12 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals), more than any other side.
Jamie Vardy stuns Manchester United as Leicester snatch win in six-goal thriller
Dirty sheets, divine goals, utter chaos and the death of an English league record unbeaten away run.
Leicester swatted Manchester United 4-2 at King Power Stadium in a spectacle that was, well, pure Barclays.
Mason Greenwood and Youri Tielemans decorated it with the kind of strikes that demand Goal of the Season accolades.
Jamie Vardy stuns Man United as Leicester snatch win in six-goal thriller
Leicester 4-2 Manchester United: The defeat ends United’s 29-game unbeaten away record
Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.
Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.
Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.
Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break
Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger will miss out this weekend after international duty
Brentford vs Chelsea
Brentford’s wins against Arsenal and West Ham, plus the draw with Crystal Palace, means they are the first team to remain unbeaten in their first three Premier League London derbies.
They have won seven of nine top-flight matches against sides starting the day top of the table, with this their first such game since January 1947.
Leicester 4 - 2 Man Utd
Reaction from Leicester’s Jamie Vardy who said:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies