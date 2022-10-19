Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Armando Broja starts
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Chelsea in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford vs Chelsea
Chelsea have reeled off five wins on the bounce in all competitions and look a potent outfit under Graham Potter. The Blues are off the pace at the top of the Premier League after their inconsistent start to the term, but there is a good opportunity to close the gap on Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham tonight. Potter's men edged past Aston Villa on the road last time out, but know Brentford will pose a tougher test in their bid to keep their impressive form going.
Brentford secured an important result last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion to end a three-match winless run in the Premier League. Two goals from Ivan Toney downed the Seagulls to get Thomas Frank's men back to form and into the top half of the table. The challenge is greater tonight against Chelsea, but a victory for the Bees would put them into the top six. The contest tonight could well be defining for Brentford's ambitions this season.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Brentford and Chelsea at Brentford Community Stadium.
Chelsea players arrive at Brentford
Brentford vs Chelsea team news
Brentford XI: Raya, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Broja
