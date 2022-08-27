Brentford vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Everton in the Premier League today.
Anthony Gordon was in the Everton line-up at Brentford despite the ongoing speculation linking the young winger with a move to Chelsea.
Amadou Onana was handed a first start but new signing Neal Maupay was not registered in time to face his old club.
Mathias Jorgensen came in for Pontus Jansson in the Brentford defence.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford battled back from 2-0 down against London rivals Fulham last week but a 90th-minute Aleksandar Mitrovic goal condemned the Bees to their first defeat of the league season. 14 days removed from their incredible victory over Manchester United, Thomas Frank’s side will look to bounce back against an Everton side who are still looking to find their feet.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Brentford and Everton!
