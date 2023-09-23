Jump to content

Liveupdated1695487503

Brentford vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 23 September 2023 16:30
Comments
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1695487489

Brentford vs Everton

Mykolenko is caught in possession by Mbeumo, who plays a pass inside to Wissa before breaking away. The striker then looks to complete a one-two but plays the ball straight off the pitch.

23 September 2023 17:44
1695487407

Brentford vs Everton

Brentford have been unusually poor with a couple of their passes in the early stages of the game. They have been too short, allowing the Everton players to get in and make quick interceptions.

23 September 2023 17:43
1695487350

Brentford vs Everton

Onana finds Beto inside Brentford's half after the hosts give away possession cheaply. He looks to turn past a couple of defenders and move into space, but he is crowded out.

23 September 2023 17:42
1695487267

Brentford vs Everton

Young bursts down the right and looks for Beto with a cross. However, his attempt is poor and floats out for a goal-kick.

23 September 2023 17:41
1695487209

Brentford vs Everton

Brentford have conceded 4 first-half goals in six games, only Burnley (six) and Nottingham Forest (six) have conceded more in the Premier League this season.

23 September 2023 17:40
1695487056

Brentford vs Everton

Assist James Alan Tarkowski

23 September 2023 17:37
1695487002

Brentford vs Everton

Branthwaite chips the ball forward to Beto, who flicks a pass onto Doucoure. He runs into the box and looks to work space for a shot, but Pinnock forces him back.

23 September 2023 17:36
1695486875

Brentford vs Everton

Garner whips a cross into the middle of the box, but it goes over the head of Beto and Collins gets it away.

23 September 2023 17:34
1695486782

Brentford vs Everton

Mbeumo and Janelt are over the free-kick. The latter takes and curls his attempt well wide of the post.

23 September 2023 17:33
1695486739

Brentford vs Everton

Young is shown an early yellow card after fouling Lewis-Potter on the edge of the box.

23 September 2023 17:32

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in