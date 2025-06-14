Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford are in advanced talks with Keith Andrews to replace Thomas Frank as manager.

Frank was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur manager earlier this month, leaving the Bees to search for a new coach and Andrews, who has been working at the club as a set-piece coach since 2024, is now the clear favourite.

The 44-year-old is well-regarded at the club and the Independent understands he is now searching for coaches to fill out a staff to tackle the Premier League next season.

Should Andrews be confirmed as the new manager, it would follow a pattern at the club of promoting from within, with Frank succeeding Dean Smith after operating as his assistant.

Former Brentford first-team assistant coach Justin Cochrane was seen as a front-runner to replace Frank, but he has now followed the Dane to Spurs.

The former Wolves, MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers midfielder thrived as a pundit for Sky Sports on EFL games before opting to work within Frank’s structure at Brentford last season.

Brentford hailed the appointment of Andrews last summer in the specialist role, with director of football Phil Giles stating at the time: “Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well.

“I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too. Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”

open image in gallery Justin Cochrane opted to join Frank at Spurs despite being a candidate to succeed the Dane ( Getty )

Frank left Brentford after seven years, with Brentford considering a number of options, including Kieran McKenna after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League.

But Brentford believe the 39-year-old has bigger aspirations within the Premier League and have now moved for Andrews as the probable successor to Frank.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Francesco Farioli, Kjetil Knutsen and Edin Terzic were also linked with the job, but Andrews appears set for his first managerial role of his career.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free