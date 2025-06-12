The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Brentford lose out on highly-rated coach as first-choice Thomas Frank replacement
Justin Cochrane has joined Thomas Frank in moving to Tottenham
Brentford’s first-choice replacement for Thomas Frank, who has been appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager, has also departed with the Dane.
First-team assistant coach Justin Cochrane was the Bees’ preferred candidate to replace Frank, but has opted to move with him to Spurs.
Frank was appointed Spurs manager on Thursday and will also be joined by head of first-team performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton.
Cochrane arrived at Brentford in 2022 to become their head of coaching, and in March joined Thomas Tuchel’s backroom staff at England.
Had he chosen to stay at Brentford, it would be his first lead role at a senior side.
The former England youth international was previously head of player development at Manchester United and has held numerous coaching roles within youth development at England.
Frank has replaced Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham after the club moved to dismiss the Australian after he won the Europa League but finished 17th in the Premier League.
Frank, 51, was at Brentford for seven years, taking the club from the Championship and establishing themselves as a Premier League side.
Brentford had considered a move for Kieran McKenna after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League but they believe the 39-year-old has bigger aspirations within the Premier League.
