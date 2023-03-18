Brentford vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leicester City in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Rodgers makes four changes from their defeat to Chelsea last time out, and the big news is that Ward drops to the bench, with Iversen making his first Premier League start in his place between the sticks. Ndidi, Tete and Barnes also come in, as they also switch to a back four. Mendy and Iheanacho are named as substitutes, while Wout Faes is serving a one-match suspension.
Thomas Frank makes just two changes to the side that beat Southampton on Wednesday, as he brings Dasmgaard and Wissa are both brought in. Schade starts on the bench, while Vitaly Janelt misses out after picking up a knee injury in that game.
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare, Lewis Brunt, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas, Danny Ward, Jamie Vardy, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Dennis Praet.
LEICESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey, Harry Souttar, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.
BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Frank Onyeka, Josh Dasilva, Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha, Finley Stevens, Saman Ghoddos, Zanka.
BRENTFORD STARTING XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Matthias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Martin Damsgaard; Bryan Mneumo, Ivan Toney, Yoanne Wissa.
The pressure on Brendan Rodgers is growing as his Leicester side try to get themselves out of the relegation battle. They currently sit in 16th, but are only outside of the drop zone on goal difference, and could drop in should results go against them today. They've lost their last five matches in all competitions, with their last win coming against Tottenham over a month ago. At the other end of the table, Brentford are looking to take advantage of the fact that the teams above them aren't playing, and a win can move them sixth. Their 12-match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend against Everton, but they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Southampton in midweek.
