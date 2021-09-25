Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989.

Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Liverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into the weekend joint-top of the Premier League table along with Chelsea and Manchester United after recording four wins and a draw from their opening five matches of the season.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the game this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool are set to be without Thiago due to a calf injury while Naby Keita is also a doubt after he was substituted at half time against Norwich with a foot injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should return from illness after missing the win over Crystal Palace but Roberto Firmino is likely to remain out as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Curtis Jones could come into midfield while Joel Matip is also set to return after being rested last weekend, but Jurgen Klopp could make further changes ahead of his side’s trip to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Brentford will hope left back Rico Henry will recover from an ankle injury as Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension after he was sent off against Wolves.

Josh Dasilva remains out for Brentford with a long-term hip injury.

Possible line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip; Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Prediction

The Brentford Community Stadium is set to be bouncing as they welcome Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in form and have the big-game experience to quieten the home crowd early. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are in good goalscoring form and that should make the Reds too strong for Brentford here. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool