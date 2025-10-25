Is Brentford v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways to get their title challenge back on track
Liverpool look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they travel to Brentford.
The champions have suffered consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, where they were stunned by Harry Maguire’s late goal at Anfield.
They were among the goals in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they ran out 5-1 winners at Eintracht Frankfurt - but injuries became a concern.
Brentford saw their unbeaten home start came to an end against Manchester City but bounced back to win at West Ham on Monday night.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Brentford v Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following Manchester United’s match against Brighton.
What is the team news?
Jordan Henderson and Caoimhin Kelleher will face Liverpool for the first time since leaving the Reds. Brentford will be without Aaron Hickey due to a hamstring injury but could be unchanged from their 2-0 win at West Ham.
Jeremie Frimpong joined Alisson on the sidelines after being ruled out for “weeks” with a hamstring injury, while Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch are doubts. Isak was taken off at half-time on Wednesday due to an issue with his groin while Gravenberch missed the trip due to an ankle injury.
Possible line-ups
Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van der Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo
