Is Brentford vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League match

Flo Clifford
Saturday 27 September 2025 08:26 BST
Brentford advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on penalties but have had a poor start to their Premier League campaign
Brentford advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on penalties but have had a poor start to their Premier League campaign (Getty Images)

Brentford welcome Manchester United to London in a high-stakes fixture for both sides: the hosts looking to end their three-game winless run in the top flight, while Ruben Amorim’s side are still hunting for their first back-to-back Premier League wins under the Portuguese.

Keith Andrews’ Bees are 17th in the league, only one point clear of relegation after a tricky start to the season, but can look to their recent history against Man United for inspiration: a dramatic 4-3 victory last season and a 4-0 hammering in 2022-23.

The Red Devils meanwhile are fresh from a 2-1 win over Chelsea - one of their best since Amorim took over in November - and bidding to put an end to their poor run against fellow mid-table sides.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brentford vs Manchester United?

Brentford host Manchester United at the Gtech Stadium, London on Saturday 27 September, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and its streaming platform discovery+, which offers subscriptions from £30.99 per month.

Team news

Bryan Mbuemo could be in for a start against his former club, while Amorim’s goalkeeper dilemma continues, with Altay Bayindir continuing to look shaky between the sticks but summer signing Senne Lammens yet to appear for the Red Devils.

Brentford’s Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma are doubts as they continue their recovery from hamstring injuries, while for the visitors, Lisandro Martinez remains a long-term absentee and Diogo Dalot will be assessed ahead of the game after two games out with a muscle injury.

Casemiro will miss the encounter after he was sent off last weekend against Chelsea.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Man United XI: Bayindir, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

