Brentford vs Manchester United live: Red Devils look to build momentum after Chelsea win
Ruben Amorim’s men aim for back-to-back wins in the Premier League’s early kick-off
Brentford host Manchester United in the Premier League’s early kick-off today, with two struggling sides looking for a much-needed three points in the capital.
The Bees start the weekend in 17th place with just four points from five games following last week’s loss to Fulham, with new boss Keith Andrews so far having struggled to adapt to his first job in the top flight.
United are struggling less than the hosts but are still without back-to-back wins in the league under Ruben Amorim, though they eased some of the pressure on the Portuguese with a dramatic win over Chelsea last week.
Despite starting the weekend in 11th, United are only three points behind second-placed Arsenal at the start of play, and though performances so far haven't indicated anything of that level, the Red Devils could briefly enter the top five with a win this afternoon.
Follow all the latest build-up and updates from the Gtech below:
When is Brentford vs Manchester United?
Brentford host Manchester United at the Gtech Stadium, London on Saturday 27 September, with kick-off at 12.30pm.
How can I watch it?
V2iewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and its streaming platform discovery+, which offers subscriptions from £30.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Brentford XI: Kelleher, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago
Man United XI: Bayindir, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko
Team news
Bryan Mbuemo could be in for a start against his former club, while Amorim’s goalkeeper dilemma continues, with Altay Bayindir continuing to look shaky between the sticks but summer signing Senne Lammens yet to appear for the Red Devils.
Brentford’s Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma are doubts as they continue their recovery from hamstring injuries, while for the visitors, Lisandro Martinez remains a long-term absentee and Diogo Dalot will be assessed ahead of the game after two games out with a muscle injury.
Casemiro will miss the encounter after he was sent off last weekend against Chelsea.
Brentford vs Man Utd LIVE
Brentford welcome Manchester United to London in a high-stakes fixture for both sides: the hosts looking to end their three-game winless run in the top flight, while Ruben Amorim’s side are still hunting for their first back-to-back Premier League wins under the Portuguese.
Keith Andrews’ Bees are 17th in the league, only one point clear of relegation after a tricky start to the season, but can look to their recent history against Man United for inspiration: a dramatic 4-3 victory last season and a 4-0 hammering in 2022-23.
The Red Devils meanwhile are fresh from a 2-1 win over Chelsea - one of their best since Amorim took over in November - and bidding to put an end to their poor run against fellow mid-table sides.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the weekend’s early kick-off between Brentford and Manchester United.
The home side start the weekend in 17th after last week’s loss to Fulham, while United travel to the capital having eased some of the pressure on Ruben Amorim with a win over Chelsea last week.
While the Bees are struggling, their 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the Gtech a fortnight ago shows they have the ability to hurt the league’s top teams, with any other damaging result for United likely putting even more pressure on Amorim.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news here.
