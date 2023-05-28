Brentford vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
Brentford do the double over Manchester City, finishing their season with a 1-0 win over the Premier League champions. They were the better team throughout, but they really upped the pressure in the second half. Pinnock and Mbuemo both forced Ederson into saves, and it was those two who linked up for the only goal. Mbuemo knocked it down for Pinnock to drill low into the bottom corner. Despite getting the victory they needed to give themselves a chance of getting European football next season, it wasn't enough due to Villa and Spurs also winning.
City's Premier League campaign ends in defeat, but it doesn't affect anything. They finish with 89 points, five above Arsenal in second, but their season isn't over yet as their attention now turns to the FA Cup final against Manchester United next weekend. A strong season for Brentford sees them finish in ninth place with 59 points.
