✕ Close Kobbie Mainoo can handle hype after England debut, says Ten Hag

Manchester United travel to Brentford in the late Premier League kick-off.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be riding high after their thrilling win over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break. Speculation remains over the Dutch manager’s future at Old Trafford, with Gareth Southgate linked with the job, but Ten Hag is adamant he is only focusing on football.

Brentford are in a relegation battle, but secured a boost with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, which left the Bees five points ahead of Forest, who dropped to 18th place.

Follow all the action from the Gtech Community Stadium, plus the latest betting tips and odds here.