Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Erik ten Hag’s side look to boost their top four hopes when they visit Thomas Frank’s Bees in the late Premier League kick-off
Manchester United travel to Brentford in the late Premier League kick-off.
Erik ten Hag’s side will be riding high after their thrilling win over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break. Speculation remains over the Dutch manager’s future at Old Trafford, with Gareth Southgate linked with the job, but Ten Hag is adamant he is only focusing on football.
Brentford are in a relegation battle, but secured a boost with Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, which left the Bees five points ahead of Forest, who dropped to 18th place.
Follow all the action from the Gtech Community Stadium, plus the latest betting tips and odds here.
Brentford vs Manchester United: Predicted line ups
Here is a look at how the two sides could line up tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collings, Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Maupay, Toney, Wissa.
Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.
Erik ten Hag expects Kobbie Mainoo to handle the hype after star England debut
Ten Hag added: “We are very happy for him and of course a little bit proud. I would say very proud. It’s great for the academy of Manchester United that they bring up a player so young going into the national team. That is a big compliment for the whole club.
“I think definitely in the first place for himself because he did it. But also for all the ones who worked with him during his time in the academy, so it’s very good news for Manchester United.”
Asked if he has to manage the hype around Mainoo, Ten Hag said: “Yes, but we have discussed this before and so far he handles it very well. If he crosses the line, yeah, of course I as a manager, we as coaches, will interfere.
“But so far it’s not necessary because he enjoys football, he wants to win, he wants to give his best every day because he want to improve. As I say, he just wants to have fun on the pitch. For him, it’s fun to play dominant, to dictate the game and to win the game.”
Erik ten Hag is confident Kobbie Mainoo can deal with the hype following his impressive full England debut.
Just four months on from making his first Premier League start, the 18-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.
Mainoo had not even been included in the initial England squad but followed a promising debut off the bench against Brazil by potentially earning a spot at Euro 2024 with his display against Belgium.
That performance has taken the midfielder’s stock to new heights but Ten Hag is confident the success will not go to his head.
“I thought it was very good, but we are not surprised,” the United boss said. “We have seen what he is capable of, that he can very quickly adapt to high levels. It looks very natural.”
Brentford v Manchester United – team news
Amad Diallo will not be available for Manchester United after he reacted to a late winner against Liverpool by taking off his shirt, and was subsequently shown a second yellow card.
Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are still injured. While Harry Maguire sustained a problem during England’s defeat to Brazil, and Lisandro Martinez is nearing a return following two months on the sidelines with knee problems.
Altay Bayindir, Casemiro and Jonny Evans all missed the most recent fixture through injury and it remains to be seen whether the trio will have recovered in time over the break.
Brentford will also be without Sergio Reguilon after he was shown a red card during their defeat to Burnley and has to sit out for one game. Rico Henry, Ben Mee, and Josh Dasilva have all been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.
Is Brentford vs Manchester United on TV?
Manchester United travel to Brentford on Saturday for the resumption of the Premier League at the Easter weekend following the international break.
The Bees have lost seven of their past nine league meetings with Manchester United, but they did come out 4-0 winners in the same fixture last season. However, United will be looking to start on the front foot, after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup in their last game before the break.
United have their work cut out this season to try and secure a place in next season’s Champions League, they go into the weekend in sixth place, nine points behind Aston Villa, who currently occupy fourth spot.
But Erik ten Hag’s side have not been as prolific as they would have liked on the road, especially in London, and have won just one of their last eight league away matches against teams in the capital, also losing four of their last five.
Brentford vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds
Brentford and Manchester United are both battling for points for very different reasons in their Premier League clash on Saturday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Premier League returns after a two-week hiatus following the international break, and both these teams will be hoping for a strong start to the stretch run of the season.
Brentford’s survival bid has been boosted by Nottingham Forest’s points deduction, putting five points between themselves and the Tricky Trees, who dropped into 18th place.
However, Thomas Frank’s men are winless in their last six games and may need at least one more victory to feel comfortable about their Premier League status for next season.
