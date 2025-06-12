The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Brentford identify highly rated coach as first-choice Thomas Frank replacement
Frank is also trying to convince Justin Cochrane to join him at Tottenham
Brentford want first-team assistant coach Justin Cochrane to replace Thomas Frank, if he remains at the club.
Frank is set to be appointed by Tottenham Hotspur and is trying to persuade the highly rated Cochrane to join him in north London.
Cochrane, 43, arrived at Brentford in 2022 to become their head of coaching, and in March joined Thomas Tuchel’s backroom staff at England.
Brentford, who also looked at Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, believe Cochrane is ready to take the next step in his coaching career and succeed Frank - in what would be his first lead role at a senior side.
The former England youth international was previously head of player development at Manchester United and has held numerous coaching roles within youth development at England.
Frank is set to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham after the club moved to dismiss the Australian after he won the Europa League but finished 17th in the Premier League.
Frank, 51, has been at Brentford for seven years, taking the club from the Championship and establishing themselves as a Premier League side.
Brentford had considered a move for McKenna after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League but they believe the 39-year-old has bigger aspirations within the Premier League.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments