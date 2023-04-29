Brentford vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
Brentford made four changes for the visit of Nottingham Forest.
Aaron Hickey, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo all returned to the starting line-up.
Forest made one enforced change, with Joe Worrall replacing the injured Neco Williams.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
To keep Toney from cutting a ball back into the box, Lodi has to make a block on the left byline. Brentford make a mess of the resultant corner, though, and have to build again from midfield.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
At the second attempt, Navas gathers the ball following a dipping strike towards the centre of his goal by Mbeumo, who tries his luck from around 20 yards out.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
It's all Brentford at the moment, as the hosts flood forward and try to prise their way through Forest's low block. The visitors will be aiming to strike on the break, through their quick and incisive forward line.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
After a good run by Gibbs-White, a low cross from Aurier on the right side of the box strays too close to Raya, who intercepts it in the centre of his six-yard box with Johnson lurking nearby.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Before today's game, Brentford had suffered only two defeats from 16 Premier League matches on home soil - recording seven wins and seven draws in the process. Meanwhile, Forest have lost their last six away fixtures, conceding at least twice on each occasion.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
At full stretch, Niakhate just extends his leg enough to cut out Jensen's free-kick into the Forest area, and the away side ultimately get the ball clear of danger.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
The hosts kick off, and we are under way at Brentford Community Stadium!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies