Liveupdated1682777764

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 15:16
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Brentford made four changes for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Aaron Hickey, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo all returned to the starting line-up.

Forest made one enforced change, with Joe Worrall replacing the injured Neco Williams.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777740

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

To keep Toney from cutting a ball back into the box, Lodi has to make a block on the left byline. Brentford make a mess of the resultant corner, though, and have to build again from midfield.

29 April 2023 15:15
1682777614

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

29 April 2023 15:13
1682777609

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

At the second attempt, Navas gathers the ball following a dipping strike towards the centre of his goal by Mbeumo, who tries his luck from around 20 yards out.

29 April 2023 15:13
1682777532

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

It's all Brentford at the moment, as the hosts flood forward and try to prise their way through Forest's low block. The visitors will be aiming to strike on the break, through their quick and incisive forward line.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777397

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

After a good run by Gibbs-White, a low cross from Aurier on the right side of the box strays too close to Raya, who intercepts it in the centre of his six-yard box with Johnson lurking nearby.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777302

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Before today's game, Brentford had suffered only two defeats from 16 Premier League matches on home soil - recording seven wins and seven draws in the process. Meanwhile, Forest have lost their last six away fixtures, conceding at least twice on each occasion.

29 April 2023 15:08
1682777206

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

At full stretch, Niakhate just extends his leg enough to cut out Jensen's free-kick into the Forest area, and the away side ultimately get the ball clear of danger.

29 April 2023 15:06
1682776951

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

The hosts kick off, and we are under way at Brentford Community Stadium!

29 April 2023 15:02
1682776906

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

29 April 2023 15:01
1682776903

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

29 April 2023 15:01

