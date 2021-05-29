Brentford vs Swansea LIVE: Championship play-off final team news, line-ups and more today
The Bees take on the Swans at Wembley Stadium for a place in next season’s Premier League
Brentford take on Swansea at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final looking to book their place in next season’s Premier League.
The heartache of last year’s final, with Fulham edging out their London rivals 2-1 thanks to a double from Joe Bryan, sets up a redemption story for Thomas Frank’s side in what is known as ‘The Richest Game in Football’.
And the Danish coach believes last year’s experience, despite being negative, will boost their chances of finally jumping up to English football’s top tier: "I think it is a plus - how big a plus you don't really know. That experience from being there last year will help in a way, but it is not like we are suddenly 20% better. It might help in the decisive moments. It will be a tight game which will go down to the finest of margins. It is very important we do everything we can to be brave and make sure that when we look back we do not regret anything."
While Swans head coach Steve Cooper insists promotion “would mean everything” for the Welsh club: "The club has been there before, long before I was here, and that journey was a special one. Then it was taken away through relegation, the club has had to re-establish itself with a different identity and rebuild. We've got to this last game of the season and given ourselves a 50-50 chance of winning. It's something we've got to really go for. It would mean everything to the city and everything to the club, and everyone's aware of that. It's a massive motivation for us to get the job done."
Follow live minute-by-minute updates from Wembley Stadium with analysis and reaction from this huge match:
Brentford’s finals curse
Brentford have a poor record in finals. They lost in three Associate Members’ Cup/Football League Trophy finals in 1985, 2001 and 2011 and have lost four play-off finals across the divisions.
Those defeats came in the 1997 Second Division final, the 2002 Second Division final, the 2013 League One final and the most recent in the 2020 Championship final. Will this fifth attempt be more successful?
Injuries and absentees
Christian Norgaard dropped out of Brentford’s semi-final second leg against Bournemouth after picking up an injury in the warm up and the midfielder will be assessed before today’s game. Left-back Rico Henry is out with a hamstring problem and midfielder Josh Dasilva also misses the game.
Swansea have to make do without striker Wayne Routledge after he injured his knee in their semi-final win over Barnsley but otherwise have a full squad to choose from.
How much is winning the Championship play-off final worth?
The Championship play-off final takes place on Saturday as Brentford and Swansea City bid for a place in the Premier League.
The fixture, which will be taking place at Wembley as has been customary in recent years, is one of the most lucrative games in all of football.
A spot in England’s top flight is not all that is on the line, with the winning side receiving a significant sum of money, too.
Ahead of last year’s Championship play-off final, Deloitte reported that the victorious club could earn anywhere between £135million and £265m, depending on whether or not they could avoid immediate relegation from the Premier League.
Brentford vs Swansea: Steve Cooper claims win would ‘mean everything'
"It would mean everything," said head coach Steve Cooper.
"The club has been there before, long before I was here, and that journey was a special one. Then it was taken away through relegation, the club has had to re-establish itself with a different identity and rebuild.
"We've got to this last game of the season and given ourselves a 50-50 chance of winning. It's something we've got to really go for.
"It would mean everything to the city and everything to the club, and everyone's aware of that. It's a massive motivation for us to get the job done."
Brentford vs Swansea: Thomas Frank claims Bees are ‘calm and focused’
"I think it is a plus - how big a plus you don't really know," the 47-year-old Dane said.
"That experience from being there last year will help in a way, but it is not like we are suddenly 20% better.
"It might help in the decisive moments. It will be a tight game which will go down to the finest of margins.
"It is very important we do everything we can to be brave and make sure that when we look back we do not regret anything."
Brentford vs Swansea: odds
Brentford - 15/16
Draw - 5/2
Swansea - 39/10
Brentford vs Swansea: Team news
Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard are the doubts for Brentford, while Josh Dasilva is out and Shandon Baptiste is sidelined.
Steven Benda is the only likely absentee for Swansea.
Brentford vs Swansea: Predicted line-ups
BRE - Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Canos; Marcondes, Toney, Forss
SWA - Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Bidwell; Grimes, Fulton, Hourihane; Ayew, Routledge, Lowe
