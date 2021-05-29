Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history as two first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes secured a comfortable victory over Swansea in the Championship play-off final .

Brentford were given the opportunity to make a dream start when Bryan Mbeumo was brought down in the box by Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Top-scorer Toney made no mistake from the spot as he converted the penalty into the bottom-right corner for his 33rd goal of the season.

The Bees then went two goals up after Emiliano slammed home a counter attack, before Toney rattled the bar with a stunning effort from outside of the box.

Swansea improved after half-time but their hopes were largely extinguished when midfielder Jay Fulton was shown a straight-red card for a tackle on Mathias Jensen in the 65th minute.

Here are how the players rated from Wembley...

Brentford

David Raya, 6: Faced a lot of pressure from set-pieces in the first half, eventually leading to Swansea hitting the crossbar following a wide free-kick shortly before the break. Didn’t have a save to make.

Henrik Dalsgaard, 7: Won a number of important headers for his side, especially when Swansea tried to play long to Lowe in their left channel.

Pontus Jansson, 7: A solid display from the Brentford captain, with only one defensive lapse which saw Ayew get the run on him to reach a cross after the break. Inadvertently blocked Pinnock’s goal-bound shot in the second half. Replaced by Winston Reid for the final stages after picking up an injury.

Ethan Pinnock, 8: Made several key interventions and always seemed to be in the right place. Brentford’s best defender on the day.

Mads Roerslev, 8: Showed patience to look up and pick out Emiliano with a sublime pass for Brentford’s second goal. Was a good outlet for his team on the right wing.

Mathias Jensen, 7: Did a lot of the dirty work for his side, winning several challenges in defensive areas - including the tackle of Andre Ayew that led to Brentford’s second goal.

Vitaly Janelt, 7: A busy display in central midfield, which dominated Swansea’s in the first half. Lasted 74 minutes before making way for Saman Ghoddos.

Sergi Canos, 8: Split the Swansea defence open with his ball to Mbeumo that led to Brentford’s penalty. Gave Swansea problems with his quick feet and dribbling, and ended up being on the receiving end of a number of late challenges as a result.

Emiliano Marcondes, 8: Made a brilliant late run to finish off Brentford’s stunning counter attack, which was a composed first-time finish.

Bryan Mbeumo, 8: Made a well-timed diagonal run to get to the ball ahead of Woodman and win Brentford their penalty. A versatile display, offered movement in behind while also dropping deep to hold the ball up and bring others into play. Played a key role in Brentford’s counter attack for the second goal.

Ivan Toney, 8: A brilliant all-round display. Showed typical composure from the spot to put Brentford ahead. Was inches away from scoring one of the goals of the season after crashing a volley off the bar. It will be great to see him in the Premier League.

Substitutes

Marcus Forss, 7: Was full of running when he came on, stretching the game as Brentford saw out their win.

Saman Ghoddos, 6: Helped Brentford control the final stages.

Winston Reid, N/A: Replaced the injured Jansson and helped Brentford keep their clean sheet.

Swansea

Freddie Woodman, 4: Conceded the early penalty after a rash challenge on Mbeumo. Couldn’t get to Toney’s excellent penalty and had no chance with Emiliano’s finish.

Kyle Naughton, 5: Seemed to find it difficult starting off on the right side of Swansea’s back three, with Toney in particular pulling onto him. Tried to drive Swansea on from right-back early in the second half but was replaced by Liam Cullen on the hour.

Ben Cabango, 5: Struggled to deal with Toney and the movement of Mbeumo as Brentford blitzed their opponents in the first half.

Marc Guehi, 5: Lost Mbeumo for the penalty, when the Brentford forward darted off the back of him. Received a let-off when his backwards header was intercepted by Mbeumo, but the Brentford forward couldn’t convert.

Jake Bidwell, 4: Wasn’t able to provide his side an outlet on the left wing, was isolated throughout and struggled to support Lowe. Made a key block on a Toney shot in the second half to keep his side in the game.

Jay Fulton, 4: Looked to drive Swansea on from midfield and was one of their better performers but his red card midway through the second half ended Swansea’s promotion hopes. His dismissal was unfortunate as he seemed to slip while making the challenge, but it was still a reckless tackle.

Matt Grimes, 4: Booked within the opening five minutes for a late challenge on Sergi Canos, setting the tone for what was a ill-disciplined Swansea performance.

Conor Hourihane, 5: Struggled to create any openings for his team in open play. Was more of a threat with his set-piece delivery but was removed in the 63rd minute without making an impact.

Connor Roberts, 5: Delivery from wide areas was poor in the first half but improved after the break. Whipped a great ball into the box for Ayew’s chance but he headed wide.

Jamal Lowe, 5: Was more involved after half time, following an anonymous performance in the first half. Went close with a smart turn-and-shot on the hour.

Andre Ayew, 4: Another to have a quiet opening period, the Ghanaian spurned a great opportunity moments after the restart when he headed wide from six yards. It proved to be Swansea’s best chance of the game.

Substitutes

Liam Cullen, 5: Struggled to make a difference as Swansea pushed for a lifeline.

Yan Dhanda, 5: Fired a late shot over the crossbar.

Ryan Manning, N/A: Came on too late to make an impact.