A place in the Premier League is at stake on Saturday as Brentford and Swansea City face off at Wembley.

Having beaten Bournemouth and Barnsley respectively in the play-off semis, the pair meet in the final - having met at the last-four stage last year, with the Bees triumphing before losing the game which mattered most against Fulham.

Brentford finished third and Swansea fourth in the league table, arguably positioning them as the rightful contenders for the final promotion spot at the end of the season.

But it’s all or nothing at this stage for two clubs who feel they belong in the big time for different reasons, and who both went close to reaching that stage one year ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off final.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 29 May at Wembley.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with subscribers able to stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard are the doubts for Brentford, while Josh Dasilva is out and Shandon Baptiste is sidelined.

Steven Benda is the only likely absentee for Swansea.

Predicted line-ups

BRE - Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Canos; Marcondes, Toney, Forss

SWA - Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Bidwell; Grimes, Fulton, Hourihane; Ayew, Routledge, Lowe

Odds

Brentford - 15/16

Draw - 5/2

Swansea - 39/10

Prediction

They fell short last year but Brentford will finally see through the job and reach the promised land this time around. Brentford 2-1 Swansea.