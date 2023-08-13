Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Cristian Romero scores header
Spurs travel to the Gtech Community Stadium as they prepare for life after Harry Kane
The Premier League action continues on Sunday afternoon as Brentford kick off their season against Tottenham. Thomas Frank’s team are hoping to build on an impressive season in the top-flight last year but face a tricky test against Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.
New summer signing Mark Flekken is set to make his Brentford debut as with their previous first-choice goalkeeper David Raya close to joining Arsenal. Bryan Mbeumo should lead the line in the absence of Ivan Toney who remains banned until 2024 and defender Nathan Collins could make his Bees debut.
Elsewhere, Tottenham are coming to terms with the departure of Harry Kane. Kane completed his move to Bayern Munich yesterday and Postecoglou needs to come up with a way to emulate Kane’s impressive goals and assists tally. Brazilian forward, Richarlison, may be handed a starting role alongside new Spurs captain, Son Heung-min. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario await their debuts too and could all play vital parts in today’s outing.
Follow all the action as Brentford host Tottenham:
GOAL GIVEN! After much scrutiny, Romero's goal stands! He was onside by a matter of millimeters! 1-0 to Spurs!
Substitution Cristian Gabriel Romero Davinson Sánchez Mina
OFFSIDE? Spurs' joy is quelled, as the VAR is now inspecting Romero's goal - it seems there's a suspicion of offside when he heads the ball in from close range. It's too close to call!
Assist James Daniel Maddison
Goal Cristian Gabriel Romero
After Collins concedes a corner, Brentford are put under significant pressure inside their own area, as the visitors zip the ball around purposefully in the final third.
Under new management today, Spurs' starting XI has an average age of 25 years and 65 days - their youngest in a Premier League match since March 2020 v Wolves, when Jose Mourinho was in charge.
Tottenham have taken the intiative since the game got back under way, as Brentford sit back and seek to soak up pressure before countering at speed.
Following treatment, both players are ultimately able to recover from their collision, and after the action resumes they both rejoin the fray.
A clash of heads between Romero and Mbeumo on the edge of Spurs' box sees the action halted, and both medical teams race onto the pitch in order to assess them.
