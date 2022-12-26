Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches.

As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again. However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too.

Harry Kane is in line to start and feature for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris will be rested with Fraser Forster deputising.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

The game will be played at 12:30pm GMT on Monday 26 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This and all other Boxing Day fixtures will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Ivan Toney currently remains available for selection for Brentford despite betting charges brought against him by the FA. Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey are the most notable Bees players hoping to return to full fitness after being injured before the World Cup break.

Spurs will presumably be without World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero, both having started for France and Argentina respectively. Ivan Perisic also played one day earlier for Croatia in the third-place play-off. Richarlison suffered an injury while with Brazil and the same happened to Rodrigo Bentancur with Uruguay, so both are likely out.

Predicted line-ups

BRE - Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

TOT - Forster, Davinson, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Doherty, Son, Kulusevski, Kane

Odds

Brentford 31/10

Draw 37/13

Tottenham 28/29

Prediction

The Bees to make life tough for Spurs, who are unlikely to be at full capacity given some of their squad’s exertions at the World Cup. Brentford 2-1 Tottenham.