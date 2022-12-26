Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Premier League returns on Boxing Day
Harry Kane plays for the first time since England’s World Cup heartbreak as Spurs travel to west London to take on Brentford
Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.
Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again.
However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane is in line to start and feature for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris will be rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.
Follow all the action from Brentford vs Tottenham below.
Fantasy Football: GW17
The deadline has passed!
Did you get your transfers in on time? Happy with your new picks? De Bruyne or Salah?
Now we begin our build-up to the first Premier League game of the day as Brentford host Tottenham at 12:30pm! Team news is expected in around half-an-hour!
Fantasy Football: GW17
We’re just two minutes from the deadline - get your transfers in and pick your team for GW17!
Fantasy Football tips: FORWARDS
- Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal (£6.5m)
Striker is expected to start in Gabriel Jesus’ absence. Can he score the goals to keep Arsenal at the top?
- Che Adams, Southampton (£6.4m)
Saints have a good run of fixtures - and Adams is likely to be Nathan Jones’ main man up front
- Callum Wilson, Newcastle (£7.4m)
Barely featured in Qatar so will be hungry to perform for his club. Newcastle have impressed too.
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City (£12.2m)
Surely a shoo-in. The man scores goals. Lots of them.
Fantasy Football tips: MIDFIELDERS
- Andreas, Fulham (£4.6m)
Best budget midfielder in the game - and has a double gameweek in GW19.
- Miguel Almiron, Newcastle (£5.8m)
Remember how good this guy was before the World Cup?! Highest performing midfielder in the game. The question is: can he keep up his good form?
- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (£6.7m)
Man United frontman scored a beauty against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and performed well in Qatar. Cheap, too.
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (£12.6m)
Main man for the Reds - him or Kevin de Bruyne is the question?
Fantasy Football tips: DEFENDERS
- Bueno, Wolves (£3.9m)
Has started in Wolves’ last five Premier League games - and ridiculously cheap.
- Ben White, Arsenal (£4.7m)
Arsenal joint-top for clean sheets and the England international is the cheapest route into the Gunners defence.
- Kieran Trippier, Newcastle (£5.9m)
Top-scoring defender in the game; solid defensively and can provide goals/assists.
- Joao Cancelo, Manchester City (£7.4m)
Safe pick but is prone to Pep roulette in busy festive period.
Fantasy Football tips: GOALKEEPERS
- Danny Ward, Leicester (£4.1m)
Sixth top scoring goalkeeper in FPL despite a disastrous opening two months... and dirt cheap.
- Bernd Leno, Fulham (£4.5m)
Double gameweek for Fulham in GW19; good option for the bench
- Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal (£4.9m)
Arseanl are top for clean sheets and top of the league. Still at a good price too.
- Nick Pope, Newcastle (£5.3m)
Top scoring goalkeeper in the game, with the Magpies solid defensively.
Fantasy Football - major points:
- For the return of Premier League Fantasy Football after the World Cup, every player has UNLIMITED TRANSFERS. That means they can make as many changes to their team as they want up until this morning’s Gameweek 17 deadline of 11AM (GMT).
- So if you have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino or Alexis Mac Allister in your teams - all of whom are unavailable for this round of games - now is the time to get them out of your team!
- Keep an eye on double gameweeks down the line! Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City (x2), Tottenham and Arsenal all have double gameweeks in the next six weeks or so...
- Here are the GW17 fixtures:
- Brentford vs Tottenham
- Crystal Palace vs Fulham
- Everton vs Wolves
- Leicester vs Newcastle
- Southampton vs Brighton
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth
- Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
- Leeds vs Manchester City
Fantasy Football tips and team news LIVE
Follow all the latest Fantasy Football tips and team news ahead of the deadline.
