Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again.

However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane is in line to start and feature for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris will be rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.

Follow all the action from Brentford vs Tottenham below.