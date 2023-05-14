Brentford vs West Ham LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League clash
A London derby sees David Moyes and Thomas Frank do battle
Follow live coverage as Brentford face West Ham United in the Premier League today.
Ivan Toney was missing from the Brentford squad for the clash. The striker was ruled out by what the club described as “a minor hamstring injury”.
West Ham made nine changes with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League Conference semi-final with AZ Alkmaar.
Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen were among those dropped to the bench with Michail Antonio missing out completely.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford stay on track for a top-half finish then, while West Ham have bigger fish to fry next week. They could still end the season with silverware. That's all for now. Goodbye!
Brentford's win lifts them above fellow West Londoners Fulham to ninth in the Premier League. They attempted a season-high 24 shots in this game. They're having a great season. West Ham stay 15th. They're technically still at risk of relegation, but they've got bigger fish to fry next week.
Brentford have completed the double over West Ham! The Bees wrapped up the win in the first half with goals from Mbuemo and Wissa. The visitors might have mounted a comeback had Ings' disallowed goal in the second half stood, but in truth they wouldn't have deserved it.
FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 2-0 WEST HAM UNITED
Roerslev hands West Ham one last corner, which Emerson swings it in and gets headed away. The Hammers keep the pressure on but can't create another clear cross. And that's it!
