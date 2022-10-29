Brentford vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Both sets of players have made their way onto the field in west London and kick-off is now just a few moments away.
Brentford have lost four of their past six league meetings with Wolves (W1 D1), with two of those defeats coming on home soil in March 2017 and January 2022. However, Wolves have lost each of their past four Premier League games in London, last losing more consecutively in the capital between September 2010 and November 2011 (six).
Subs: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Hwang Hee-chan, Matija Sarkic, Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Chem Campbell, Joe Hodge.
WOLVES XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves (c); Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence; Diego Costa.
Subs: Sergi Canos, Mads Roerslev, Matthew Cox, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikeel Damsgaard, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jorgensen.
BRENTFORD XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Jenelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney (c), Yoane Wissa.
