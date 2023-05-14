Jump to content

Liveupdated1684075924

Brest vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Francis-Le Blé

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of Roazhon Park
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brest take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684075895

Brest vs Auxerre

Match ends, Brest 1, Auxerre 0.

14 May 2023 15:51
1684075824

Brest vs Auxerre

Second Half ends, Brest 1, Auxerre 0.

14 May 2023 15:50
1684075751

Brest vs Auxerre

Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Auxerre).

14 May 2023 15:49
1684075693

Brest vs Auxerre

Attempt blocked. Matthis Abline (Auxerre) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lassine Sinayoko.

14 May 2023 15:48
1684075595

Brest vs Auxerre

Gideon Mensah (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 May 2023 15:46
1684075543

Brest vs Auxerre

Attempt missed. Matthis Abline (Auxerre) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Akim Zedadka with a cross.

14 May 2023 15:45
1684075432

Brest vs Auxerre

Substitution, Brest. Mathias Pereira Lage replaces Franck Honorat.

14 May 2023 15:43
1684075355

Brest vs Auxerre

Corner, Brest. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

14 May 2023 15:42
1684075353

Brest vs Auxerre

Attempt saved. Jérémy Le Douaron (Brest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Honorat with a cross.

14 May 2023 15:42
1684075316

Brest vs Auxerre

Corner, Brest. Conceded by Gideon Mensah.

14 May 2023 15:41

