Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Relive all the action from the Amex Stadium
High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following a drab goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run.
Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post for the uninspiring Gunners, who were denied a fourth victory on the bounce having begun the campaign with three successive defeats.
The Seagulls sit fifth with 14 points from seven games, with Mikel Arteta’s visitors four places and as many points further back.
FULL TIME: Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
Arsenal survive a late VAR check for a supposed Gabriel foul on Duffy.
Nothing is given, which means the Londonders will somehow head home with a point to their name.
Alan Smith awards the Man of the Match award to Cucurella, deservedly so.
It’s honours even on the South Coast tonight.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
90 mins: they’ll be three minutes of injury time - can either side find a late winner?
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
89 mins: Arsenal’s final substitution sees Saka limp off the pitch with what looks like a hamstring problem.
On comes Ainsley Maitland-Niles, seemingly in from the cold after requesting to leave the club this summer.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
88 mins: Big chance! Mac Allister curls a cross to the back post, which is then headed across goal with Maupay waiting to tap home.
However, just in the nick of time, Ramsdale comes flying out to push the ball to safety.
Seconds later, Duffy yet again heads just wide from a dangerous Brighton corner. The Gunners will be grateful to leave with a point here.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
83 mins: Another sub for the home side, this time it’s Solly March on for Pascal Gross.
The hosts are clearly going for the win, throwing more and more men forward with every attack.
Could it backfire?
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
79 mins: Brighton make their first change, bringing on the man who scored their opening weekend match-winner against Burnley, Alexis Mac Allister.
Moder is the player who makes way.
Arsenal continue to grow into the match in the final stages, having back-to-back corners for the first time this evening. Positive signs for Arteta.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
74 mins: Another sub for Arsenal, who bring on Alexandre Lacazette in place of Aubameyang.
The game has just simmered down over the past five minutes, which has allowed the away side to get a bit more of a foothold on the game.
A nicely worked counter then sees Smith-Rowe break through on goal, but from a tight angle, Sanchez is able to parry the ball wide.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
69 mins: Brighton are back on top, with Maupay having yet another volleyed effort on goal - which ends up high and wide.
Arsenal seem content to sit in and hope for a chance to hit the hosts on the break.
In spite of Brighton’s excellent play, this one is still delicately poised heading into the final 20 minutes.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
63 mins: Here comes the goalscorer from Arsenal’s last trip to the Amex - Nicolas Pepe.
The Ivorian replaces Martin Odegaard, who has really struggled to impact the game tonight.
Brighton’s high line could be perfect for Pepe to exploit - if Arsenal can get out of their own half.
Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
58 mins: Arsenal look lively on the counter once again, this time thanks to Saka.
The England star wins his team a corner, which temporarily puts the opposition keeper under a bit of pressure.
However, not for the first time in this game, the move is then undone by a wasteful long-range shot by Partey.
After the home side’s missed chances, Arsenal are still very much in this game.
