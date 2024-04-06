✕ Close Arteta calls for Arsenal stars to show passion and enthusiasm in 'most beautiful part of the season’

Brighton and Hove Albion host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners look to return to the top of the table in the title race. Mikel Arteta’s side claimed a valuable point away to Manchester City last weekend and now have the chance to leapfrog Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men visiting rivals Manchester United and Old Trafford tomorrow.

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Luton in midweek as Arteta took the opportunity to rotate his starting line-up ahead of a busy month of fixtures. The first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich is fast approaching on Tuesday night, but Arteta must ensure his players remain focussed on their Premier League challenge at Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have won just one of their last five in the Premier League, following a 2-1 defeat at Anfield last weekend and a 0-0 stalemate at Brentford in midweek. Arsenal have been in outstanding form away from home since the turn of the year, keeping four clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, and the Gunners won the reverse between the sides 2-0 earlier this season.

