Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners look to close gap to Liverpool
Arsenal are six points behind the league leaders Liverpool but can cut that to three with a win at Brighton
Arsenal travel down south to face Brighton in the Premier League this evening, with the Gunners looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.
Mikel Arteta’s side started the new year in convincing fashion as they came back from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 on New Year’s Day, and players and fans alike will believe they’re still firmly in the title race despite Liverpool’s six-point advantage and game in hand.
Meanwhile, Brighton are sitting in 10th despite some good results over the first half of the season, and the Seagulls will hope to start the new year in encouraging fashion having grabbed a promising 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the reverse fixture.
Follow all of the build-up from the Amex in our live blog below:
Arsenal line-up versus Brighton
Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus
Brighton line-up versus Arsenal
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Igor Jukio, Gruda, Joao Pedro, Adringra, Baleba, Ayari, Van Hecke, Estupinan, O’Riley, Veltman
Fabian Hurzeler calls for decisive ruling on goalkeeper treatment at set-pieces
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has called on the game’s rule makers to come up with a decisive ruling on how goalkeepers are treated at set-pieces.
Hurzeler was annoyed at a decision which went against his side during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Monday night, where Tariq Lamptey earned a point after Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers had overturned Simon Adingra’s early opener.
The German felt Bart Verbruggen was impeded at corner which he flapped at immediately before Villa won a first-half penalty after a lengthy VAR check.
Hurzeler rues point against Villa and believes Brighton deserved more
Brighton deserved more than a point from their last match against Villa says manager Fabian Hurzeler who is keen to end the Seagulls’ run of draws.
The 2-2 result with Villa was Brighton’s fifth draw from their last seven matches.
“I think we deserved much more than one point, I thought we were the better team,” Hurzeler admitted, “We dominated the first 20-25 minutes but then we concede a penalty when it’s not possible that it’s a penalty.
“Bart [Verbruggen] was being blocked at the corner. You can give the penalty but also a foul on Bart. I don’t understand why it’s not a foul.
“It was too easy how we conceded two goals from set pieces but otherwise we defended good. In some moments, though, we were not mature enough.
“After the second goal we struggled for a bit and weren’t intense enough, but I thought in the last 30-35 minutes we did enough to win, the reaction was very impressive. We played well in and out of possession. We had big chances to get a third goal.”
Hurzeler delighted with Minteh impact
Fabian Hurzeler says he is delighted with the impact Yankuba Minteh has made off the bench this season. The Gambia international has made 14 Premier League appearances with eight of them coming as a substitute.
“I had a conversation with him the day before the game [against Villa] and I said he is in a good place,” Hurzeler explained ahead of today’s fixture against Arsenal.
“He should continue his work on the training pitch so he continues having an impact on our game. I think especially the games where he started as a sub, he had a great impact on our game.
“He created chances, he was a danger for the opponent. We have to work and have to help him improve on the small details - getting more assists and goals out of his actions.
“But in general I am happy with his work ethic, I am happy with his development. We should not forget how young he is and it is also like a very different culture from where he came from. That is why it is important to be patient with him.
“It is important to give him the environment where he can improve and then I am sure he will be a very important player for us, also in the future.”
‘Our identity is to play intense’ says Hurzeler
Fabian Hurzeler has backed his Brighton team to play with intensity against Arsenal in the hopes of securing a first league win in seven games.
The Seagulls boss said: “I think it’s very important that we play with our identity, our identity means to play intense. If you don’t play intense, we have no chance against Arsenal. If you don’t play with courage in possession, we have no chance.
“I think these two things are the main thing. Another big part of the game are set-pieces. When you see how much danger they can create by a set-piece, then we have to take care of these things.
“It’s also a big part. So these three things are very important.”
Aston Villa fail to close gap on top four with draw at home to Brighton
Aston Villa ended a hugely successful 2024 with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion as they failed to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four.
Villa started the year by reaching a Europa Conference League semi-final and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.
But their ambitions of finishing in the top four again look to be hamstrung by inconsistency which has produced results like this.
Arteta on Arsenal’s consistency
Speaking ahead of today’s game, Mikel Arteta says he hopes Arsenal can be more consistent as they look to challenge Liverpool for the title.
He said: “We have to show the same level of consistency and a bit more, because in the last year we have been the best team in the league, broken various records and still haven’t won a major trophy, so something is missing.
“It’s going to be very thin, small details, you can pick up in certain games and situations, but at the end, we’re so close and we just have to flip that coin to the other side to make it happen.
“That’s only going to happen if we do what we have to do and what we can control, the rest is out of our hands.”
Ben White nearing return from injury
Arsenal will soon be given the boost of Ben White’s return as the defender is recovering well from a knee injury according to Mikel Arteta.
The manager said: “Ben is still a few weeks away. His knee looks good, he’s reacted really well, and in the first few weeks everything is going smoothly.
“Now we need to start the load and that means he needs to get through many more things that up to now he hasn’t been able to do, but hopefully it’s good.
“His work ethic is unbelievable and naturally, he’s a really gifted player so I am very positive that we’re going to have him quite early, but I don’t know when.”
Arteta provides update on Sterling and Tomiyasu
Mikel Arteta gave an update on some of Arsenal’s recent absentees including Raheem Sterling and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Gunners boss said: “Raheem’s starting to do some stuff on the pitch so that’s great news. As quickly as possible we want him available. Let’s see how he progresses this week and then see if we can go for the following week.
“Tomi again has done some stuff on the pitch but now because it’s been a long-term injury we need to see how quickly he can progress and how he reacts.”
When asked if Kai Havertz, who missed the last match through illness, is fit to play Arteta replied: “Yes, I think so.”
