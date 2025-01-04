Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal can close the gap to Liverpool to just three points as they travel south to take on Brighton.

With Arne Slot’s league leaders not in action until Sunday against Manchester United, Mikel Arteta and his side will hope to put the pressure on with another win after opening 2025 with an impressive fightback against Brentford.

Their hosts are likely to prove tricky opposition, though, having secured a draw in the reverse fixture in a game that saw Declan Rice controversially dismissed.

A run of seven games without a win has rather squandered a strong start under Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton will be keen to regather momentum as the second half of the Premier League season begins.

When is Brighton vs Arsenal?

Brighton vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 January at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Fabian Hurzeler will be hopeful that Pervis Estupinan is able to return after illness, while Adam Webster is nearing his own comeback after a longer lay off. James Milner and Danny Welbeck are among those who remain sidelined.

Arsenal were hit by an injury bug ahead of the New Year’s Day fixture at Brentford, with Kai Havertz missing out after coming down with sickness and other players affected. Jurrien Timber is suspended, which will likely mean Thomas Partey moves to a right-back role he has played on occasion this season.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, O’Riley; Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma; Pedro.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard.

