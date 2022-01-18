Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score tonight as Adam Webster equalises from corner
Follow latest updates from tonight’s match as Chelsea look for their first Premier League win of 2022
Follow live updates as Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, a result which left the Blues 13 points behind the Premier League leaders in the table and the Chelsea manager conceding that their title hopes are out of their hands.
In any case, Chelsea are without a win in three in the Premier League, a run which started with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in late December, with Danny Welbeck’s late header rescuing a point for Graham Potter’s side. Although Chelsea have won three matches in cup competitions since the New Year, it leaves them still looking for their first Premier League win of 2022.
Brighton, meanwhile, have been given a lift following recent wins over Brentford and Everton and Potter’s side sit ninth in the table and on a run of four games unbeaten. Brighton’s form this season has left Potter linked with the vacant position at Everton following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, but the Englishman has insisted he is happy at what he called “one of the best-run football clubs in the Premier League”. Tonight’s fixture is the last Premier League match standing after Watford’s trip to Burnley was postponed. Follow live updates from Brighton vs Chelsea below:
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
81 mins: Dan Burn comes flying into a tackle on Hakim Ziyech and awards Chelsea a free kick outside the penalty area. Thomas Tuchel makes a triple change and brings on Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz in place of Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho.
Chelsea take their time over the free kick, Alonso is the man to take it and drills his effort into the wall.
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
78 mins: Solly March is brought on by Graham Potter replacing Tariq Lamptey.
Chelsea string together an attack of their own with Rudiger finding Mount who knocks it to the byline for Alonso. The left-back pulls the ball back into the box but Brighton work it clear.
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
75 mins: Azpilicueta loses the ball deep in Brighton’s half and their clearance sees Trossard played into space on the left wing. Thiago Silva tries to catch him but Trossard is too quick. He takes the ball into the box and squares a pass by Alonso is covering for Chelsea and boots the ball behind for a corner.
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
72 mins: What a run from Adam Webster who shakes off tackles from Mason Mount and Jorginho to get the ball into the box. He cuts it back from the byline but sends it straight into the hands of Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Chance! Rudiger dinks a ball over the top and picks out Lukaku in the box. He brings the ball down and then shoots but Sanchez covers the near post and palms the ball into the side-netting.
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
69 mins: Brighton sense that the game is there for the taking. It’s pretty open now. Neal Maupay has two half-chances to score as the Seagulls work the ball into the box from both wings.
Maupay doesn’t quite manage to turn Lamptey’s pass towards goal and then Trossard’s chip into the six-yard box just evades him.
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
66 mins: Chance! Chelsea seem to have stepped up a gear, certainly in an attacking sense, as Hudson-Odoi combines with Mount on the left edge of the box. There’s no way into the area though as Brighton hold them in place so the ball is rolled back to Alonso. He drills one from range but smokes it over the crossbar.
Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
63 mins: The game is very much alive now as Graham Potter brings on his big guns. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard replace Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross.
Chelsea have the next chance to score though. Callum Hudson-Odoi breaks into the box from the left and rolls the ball onto his right foot. He shoots but his effort is blocked and the rebound comes to N’Golo Kante. He fires one at goal from outside the box but drills it high and wide.
GOAL! Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea (Webster, 60’)⚽️
60 mins: Glorious header! Brighton win a corner that Alexis MacAllister swings into the middle of the box. Adam Webster looks to make a run behind one of the Chelsea defenders before changing direction and squeezing in front. He meets the ball with a solid header and powers it at Kepa Arrizabalaga. There’s too much pace on it for the Chelsea goalkeeper to keep out and Brighton have an equaliser!
Brighton 0 - 1 Chelsea
59 mins: An hour player at the Amex Stadium. There’s a relatively sedate tempo to the game unless either team breaks on the counter-attack and then the players burst forward.
Azpilicueta links up with Lukaku and whips a cross in from the right side. The ball drops over Hudson-Odoi but bounces out to Alonso. He shoots and has his effort blocked.
Brighton pass it quickly to Lamptey who flies into the vacant space left by Alonso. The Chelsea left-back sprints after him and hacks Lamptey down in the middle of the pitch picking up a yellow card in the process.
Brighton 0 - 1 Chelsea
57 mins: Marcos Alonso and Tariq Lamptey get into a bit of a tussle as Brighton attempt to take a throw in deep in Chelsea’s half and the referee comes over to tell them to quit it. The throw in wins the Seagulls a corner but Chelsea deal with it well.
