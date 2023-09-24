Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour; Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck; Evan Ferguson.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola replaced Gary O’Neil in the dugout ahead of the 2023-24 season but is yet to secure a win in the Premier League with his new side. The Cherries have drawn three of their five fixtures, including their last two matches against Brentford and Chelsea, losing to Tottenham and Liverpool. They are currently just one place and two points above the relegation zone and could drop into the bottom three if they lose and Sheffield United beat Newcastle later today. Bournemouth’s only win this season came in the second round of the EFL Cup against Swansea City.
Brighton have had an impressive start to the Premier League season and have won four of their five matches. The Seagulls have scored three or more goals in each of their victories, beating Luton Town, Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester United. Their only league defeat came in a home match against West Ham, with goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio helping the Hammers to a deserved 3-1 victory. Roberto De Zerbi’s men will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to AEK Athens in the Europa League during the week. They have triumphed in three of their last four fixtures against Bournemouth (drawing once) after a 10-game winless run against the Cherries between 2010 and 1019 (drawing four and losing six).
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Bournemouth.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
