Liveupdated1667052063

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 October 2022 15:01
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter recalled Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount for his return to former club Brighton.

Potter, who received a mixed response when he stepped off the team coach at the Amex Stadium, dropped Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench following the midweek Champions League win at RB Salzburg.

Brighton handed a first Premier League start to Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma as part of two changes.

Pervis Estupinan also returned for the Seagulls, who remain without a win under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck absent from the matchday squad.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Havertz gets the game underway for Chelsea!

29 October 2022 15:01
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

29 October 2022 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

29 October 2022 14:59
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

The players are coming out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

29 October 2022 14:56
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

This will be Potter’s first league meeting with Brighton since leaving the club for Chelsea in September. It is the earliest into a Premier League season (by date) that a manager has managed for and against the same team, with the previous earliest Brian Little in 1994-95 for and against Leicester City (December 3rd).

29 October 2022 14:53
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

29 October 2022 14:53
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

De Zerbi makes two changes from his sides’ defeat at Manchester City last week and Estupinan and Mitoma come in for Veltman and Welbeck. Potter also makes two changes from their win over RB Salzburg during the week as Aubameyang and Jorginho drop to the bench for Loftus-Cheek and Mount.

29 October 2022 14:50
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

29 October 2022 14:48
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalga; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic.

29 October 2022 14:45
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

29 October 2022 14:43

