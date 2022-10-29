(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter recalled Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount for his return to former club Brighton.

Potter, who received a mixed response when he stepped off the team coach at the Amex Stadium, dropped Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench following the midweek Champions League win at RB Salzburg.

Brighton handed a first Premier League start to Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma as part of two changes.

Pervis Estupinan also returned for the Seagulls, who remain without a win under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck absent from the matchday squad.

