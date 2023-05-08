Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683574084

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 20:28
Comments
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Brighton host Everton in the Premier League today.

For Brighton, this is another opportunity to stake a claim for the European spots. The Seagulls are currently seven points behind fifth placed Liverpool but have three games in hand on the Reds. A win over Everton would put them in sixth place where they’ll be well set ahead of difficult fixtures against Arsenal and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Everton travel south knowing that a victory would take them out of the relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s men have gone seven league games without a victory and will be targeting all three points in this match ahead of their fixture versus Manchester City next time out.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Recommended

1683574023

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 20:27
1683573615

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 20:20
1683572631

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 20:03
1683572332

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 19:58
1683572084

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 19:54
1683571671

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 19:47
1683571284

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

That is all for today - thanks for tuning in!

8 May 2023 19:41
1683571273

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

With that win Everton move out of the relegation zone but face a tricky task next up as they welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to Goodison Park on Sunday. Brighton will travel to second-place Arsenal as they look to bounce back from this defeat.

8 May 2023 19:41
1683571254

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 19:40
1683571183

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

8 May 2023 19:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in