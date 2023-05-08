(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Brighton host Everton in the Premier League today.

For Brighton, this is another opportunity to stake a claim for the European spots. The Seagulls are currently seven points behind fifth placed Liverpool but have three games in hand on the Reds. A win over Everton would put them in sixth place where they’ll be well set ahead of difficult fixtures against Arsenal and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Everton travel south knowing that a victory would take them out of the relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s men have gone seven league games without a victory and will be targeting all three points in this match ahead of their fixture versus Manchester City next time out.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below: