Brighton vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Leeds United in the Premier League today.
Brighton handed a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.
Left-back Estupinan replaced Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton maintained their unbeaten run so far this season last weekend with a 2-0 victory over West Ham, after previously beating Man United and drawing with Newcastle, to sit fifth in the table. They were in action in midweek as well, beating Forest Green 3-0 in the EFL Cup, to secure their place in the next round of the competition.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Hello and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United at the AMEX Stadium.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies