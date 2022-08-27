A general view of Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Brighton handed a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.

Left-back Estupinan replaced Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: