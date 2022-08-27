Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661607132

Brighton vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 August 2022 14:32
Comments
A general view of Etihad Stadium
A general view of Etihad Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Brighton handed a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.

Left-back Estupinan replaced Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1661607097

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Brighton maintained their unbeaten run so far this season last weekend with a 2-0 victory over West Ham, after previously beating Man United and drawing with Newcastle, to sit fifth in the table. They were in action in midweek as well, beating Forest Green 3-0 in the EFL Cup, to secure their place in the next round of the competition.

27 August 2022 14:31
1661606702

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Hello and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United at the AMEX Stadium.

27 August 2022 14:25
1661606505

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 14:21
1661605636

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 14:07
1661605226

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

27 August 2022 14:00
1661605203

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 14:00
1661604239

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 13:43
1661604000

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 13:40
1661603435

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 13:30
1661603100

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

27 August 2022 13:25

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in