Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers face off at the Amex Stadium with important Premier League points at stake
Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion face Leicester City in the Premier League today.
The Seagulls have made a strong start to the new season but did suffer defeat to Fulham last time out. However, thanks to three wins and a draw prior to that, theey remain in the top four and victory today would lift them just two points off the top, one point behind Spurs and Man City.
It has been far from as happy for the Foxes, who sit rock bottom of the table and are one of just two teams left in the top flight - Everton being the others - who have yet to pick up a win this term. Indeed, it’s just one point from five games so far for Brendan Rodgers and his team, who need to find form quickly.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yellow Card Alexis Mac Allister
Own goal Luke Jonathan Thomas
Good chance! Iheanacho cuts inside from the left, skips past a couple of Brighton defenders and drills a low strike towards the bottom right corner, but it takes a big deflection and goes wide for a corner.
Brighton have seen more of the ball since going behind, they are controlling possession and Leicester are sitting deep and soaking up the pressure.
Decent effort! Brighton take a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area short in order to work a better shooting angle. However, March drills his effort wide of the Leicester goal.
Yellow Card Luke Jonathan Thomas
