Liveupdated1685201405

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685201294

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 1.

27 May 2023 16:28
1685201291

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 1.

27 May 2023 16:28
1685201284

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Pike.

27 May 2023 16:28
1685201196

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt missed. Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

27 May 2023 16:26
1685201132

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Foul by Bri Visalli (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

27 May 2023 16:25
1685201096

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201064

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685200970

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson with a cross following a corner.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200932

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200928

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejana Stefanovic.

27 May 2023 16:22

