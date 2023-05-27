Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Leicester City Women 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Molly Pike.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt missed. Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Foul by Bri Visalli (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson with a cross following a corner.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejana Stefanovic.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies