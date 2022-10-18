(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

The Seagulls are still in seventh despite three games without victory since Roberto De Zerbi took over as the replacement for Graham Potter, though perhaps only the 2-0 reversal at Brentford last time out would be a big disappointment from their perspective. They have not, however, scored since Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick at Anfield, so that’s one area to target an improvement in tonight.

Trying to keep them out is the league’s bottom club, with Forest having backed manager Steve Cooper with a new contract but now being badly in need of some positive results. A draw at home to Villa is their only point in the last six and even a win tonight won’t take them out the bottom three.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: