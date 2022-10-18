Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
The Seagulls are still in seventh despite three games without victory since Roberto De Zerbi took over as the replacement for Graham Potter, though perhaps only the 2-0 reversal at Brentford last time out would be a big disappointment from their perspective. They have not, however, scored since Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick at Anfield, so that’s one area to target an improvement in tonight.
Trying to keep them out is the league’s bottom club, with Forest having backed manager Steve Cooper with a new contract but now being badly in need of some positive results. A draw at home to Villa is their only point in the last six and even a win tonight won’t take them out the bottom three.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest confirmed line-ups
Confirmed line-ups at the Amex tonight:
Brighton - Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Caicedo, Lallana, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck
Forest - Henderson, Cook, Mangala, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Freuler, Yates, Lingard, Gibbs-White, Johnson
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies