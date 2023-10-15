The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.