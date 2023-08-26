Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
The two teams make their way onto the pitch ahead of what should be another exciting Premier League encounter!
David Moyes also goes with a pair of alterations from his team's last outing as Ogbonna starts in place of Nayef Aguerd, who was sent off against Chelsea after receiving two yellow cards. Alvarez also makes his full debut in place of Benrahma.
Roberto De Zerbi makes two changes from the win at Molineux as Verbruggen comes in for his Premier League debut between the sticks with Steele dropping to the bench, while Ferguson replaces the injured Julio Enciso.
SUBS: Pablo Fornals, Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer.
WEST HAM (4-1-4-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson; Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.
SUBS: Joel Veltman, Mahmoud Dahoud, Facundo Buonanotte, Joao Pedro, Adam Lallana, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Igor, Jason Steele, Simon Adingra.
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; James Milner, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Solly March, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck.
The Hammers will also look back fondly on last term after winning the Europa Conference League, though that masked a poor Premier League campaign in which they recorded a 14th-placed finish, their lowest since the 2019-20 season. However, a positive start has seen them draw at Bournemouth and claim a stunning 3-1 victory over Chelsea, and Irons fans will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start here.
After qualifying for European football for the first time ever by finishing sixth last season, the Seagulls have started this campaign in similarly impressive fashion with a pair of 4-1 victories, at home to newly promoted Luton Town and then away at Wolves. Back on home soil, they will be looking to make it three wins from three and move themselves top of the Premier League in the process, until Sunday at least.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham at the Amex Stadium.
