Liveupdated1683471663

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683471642

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, West Ham United Women 0.

7 May 2023 16:00
1683471640

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, West Ham United Women 0.

7 May 2023 16:00
1683471591

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.

7 May 2023 15:59
1683471529

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Dejana Stefanovic (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 May 2023 15:58
1683471514

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

7 May 2023 15:58
1683471388

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Offside, West Ham United Women. Honoka Hayashi tries a through ball, but Risa Shimizu is caught offside.

7 May 2023 15:56
1683471278

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

7 May 2023 15:54
1683471271

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 May 2023 15:54
1683471154

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7 May 2023 15:52
1683471143

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

7 May 2023 15:52

